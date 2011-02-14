CPSC Extends Stay On Lead Testing

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has extended its stay on regulations requiring third-party testing for lead in all children’s products until Dec. 31. The testing, which is mandated by the 2009 Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, must prove that all components used to make children’s products are tested and certified to be free of lead. Manufacturers have fought implementation of this rule because of its huge cost. In announcing her vote to extend the stay on testing until the end of this year, commission Chairman Inez M. Tenenbaum emphasized that companies are still required to fully comply with the law’s restrictions on lead content in their products and other safety provisions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter