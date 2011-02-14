Clariant Site Draws South African Firm

South Africa’s Comar Chemicals will build a plant to make organometallic catalysts and cobalt-based nanoparticles at Clariant’s new industrial park in Muttenz, Switzerland. Clariant established the park, called Infrapark Baselland, earlier this year in an effort to better utilize a site it has partly vacated. Comar says it will take advantage of an existing multistory building to construct a specialty chemical plant similar to one it operates near Cape Town.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter