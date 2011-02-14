Dow Will Close Vinyl Chloride Units

Dow Chemical will close a vinyl chloride plant in Oyster Creek, Texas, in the first quarter and one in Plaquemine, La., in the third quarter. Dow announced the Louisiana closure in 2009. Carlo Guarino, global business director for Dow Chlor-Vinyl, calls the shutdowns part of Dow’s effort to “shift our basic feedstocks toward performance derivative businesses.” Dow continues to be active in vinyl chemicals, however. It is building a chlorine plant in Freeport, Texas, that will be used to make ethylene dichloride for partner Mitsui & Co.
