Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Gold Sulfide’s Diverse Geometry

A computational study has determined that S–Au–S building blocks are key to unique cluster structures

by Mitch Jacoby
February 14, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Gold and sulfur assemble into small, stable anionic clusters that are either hollow or contain a single atom in the center, according to theoretical work published in ACS Nano that describes the structures and electronic properties of this class of clusters for the first time (DOI: 10.1021/nn103217z). The study, which focused on gold sulfide clusters containing up to 15 gold atoms, deepens understanding of the composition, stability, and other properties of metal-based clusters. The investigation also aids interpretation of recent results of ion-mobility mass spectrometry experiments indicating that some of the clusters are particularly stable. Yong Pei and Xiao Cheng Zeng of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and coworkers found that the high stability of the S–Au–S structural unit supports formation of various hollow clusters, including Au6S4 , Au9S6 , and Au12S8 , which exhibit tetrahedron, triangular prism, and cuboctahedron structures, respectively. The stability of the S–Au–S building motif also leads to clusters with a gold atom encapsulated in a polyhedron such as Au11S6 , which has triangular prism geometry, as well as clusters such as Au9S5 , which adopts a unique pyramidal structure.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Computational work points to high stabilities and novel shapes for gold sulfide clusters (Au = yellow, S = orange).
Credit: ACS Nano
Computational work points to high stabilities and novel shapes for gold sulfide clusters (Au = yellow, S = orange).
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists create a single 2-D sheet of bonded buckyballs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-Assembling Ferrocene Complex Spawns Quasicrystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superatomic Solid-State Material Structures Imitate Simple Salts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE