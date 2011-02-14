Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Lipid Cues Meningitis Bacteria’s Lethality

Chemical modification switches bacteria from harmless to potentially pathogenic

by Carmen Drahl
February 14, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Destabilized
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Guillaume Duménil
As shown by molecular modeling, bacteria’s pili fibers (in left image) are in close contact with some phosphoglycerol (green space-filling structures). But boosting phosphoglycerol modification at a specific serine makes the bundles of protein less stable (right image).
Credit: Courtesy of Guillaume Duménil
As shown by molecular modeling, bacteria’s pili fibers (in left image) are in close contact with some phosphoglycerol (green space-filling structures). But boosting phosphoglycerol modification at a specific serine makes the bundles of protein less stable (right image).

A bacterium behind meningitis and the blood infection septicemia resides in up to 30% of human throats, but it’s only when the germ cuts ties with throat colonies and moves to the brain or blood that it can become deadly. Scientists in France have now identified a chemical switch that makes this microbe go rogue (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1200729). Neisseria meningitidis attaches to throat tissue through hairlike protein appendages called pili, and the chemical modifications on pili intrigued Guillaume Duménil of the French National Institute of Health & Medical Research and his coworkers. Using mass spectrometry, Duménil’s team noticed that when the bacteria grow in contact with host cells they produce more of an enzyme that coats pili with the lipid phosphoglycerol. The researchers’ biochemical experiments and computer models suggest phosphoglycerol disrupts contacts between pili surfaces because of its negative charge and its bulk. They propose that phosphoglycerol modification lets some microbes stay in throat colonies and lets others detach to make trouble elsewhere.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Guillaume Duménil, Guillain Mikaty, and Stephanie Guadagnini
This SEM image shows N. meningitidis populating a tissue surface.
Credit: Courtesy of Guillaume Duménil, Guillain Mikaty, and Stephanie Guadagnini
This SEM image shows N. meningitidis populating a tissue surface.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Genetic signature links bacterial toxin to colon cancer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frog mucus peptide kills flu virus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Decoding H. Pylori’s Gut-Wrenching Grip

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE