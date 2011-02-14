Merck Gives Back Galapagos Programs

Merck & Co. has ended its obesity, diabetes, and atherosclerosis drug discovery collaboration with Galapagos. The Belgian biotech firm will receive $16 million for work completed in 2010, bringing total payments from Merck in the past two years to roughly $28 million. Galapagos regains the rights to all targets discovered and assays developed by the alliance, which began in early 2009 as a metabolic diseases collaboration and was later expanded to include atherosclerosis. Merck says it is ending the pact as a result of changes in its early discovery strategy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter