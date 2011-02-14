Advertisement

People

NAE Elects New Members

Honors: Engineering academy welcomes 77 scientists, 18 of whom work in chemical areas

by Susan R. Morrissey
February 14, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 7
The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) elected 68 new members and nine foreign associates last week. The additions bring the total U.S. membership to 2,290 and foreign associate membership to 202.

Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education. Of those elected, 18 are individuals who work in chemistry-related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society.

The new U.S. members in this group include Jeffrey S. Beck, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Annandale, N.J.; Stuart L. Cooper, Ohio State University; Abbas Firoozabadi, Reservoir Engineering Research Institute, Palo Alto, Calif.; Christodoulos A. Floudas, Princeton University; Linda G. Griffith, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; James S. Harris Jr., Stanford University; Chris T. Hendrickson, Carnegie Mellon University; Michael R. Hoffmann, California Institute of Technology; Keith P. Johnston, University of Texas; Jindrich (Henry) Kopecek, University of Utah; Cato T. Laurencin, University of Connecticut; Ramamoorthy Ramesh, University of California, Berkeley; John A. Rogers, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Joseph C. Salamone, Rochal Industries, San Antonio; James C. Stevens, Dow Chemical, Freeport, Texas; and Mark D. Zoback, Stanford University.

Two foreign associate members working in chemistry-related areas—Ronald Bullough, Goring, Reading, En­gland, and Jacob H. Masliyah, University of Alberta, Edmonton—round out the group.

