New Mercedes Debuts Light-Control Film

The Mercedes-Benz SLK that rolled out last month features light-control technology developed by Research Frontiers. In the car’s roof, a Hitachi Chemical film is sandwiched between two panes of glass. Within the film are droplets of liquid that contain nanoparticles. At rest, the particles absorb light, but when a voltage is applied, the particles align and allow light to pass through. Research Frontiers claims to hold more than 500 patents and patent applications on light-control technology.
