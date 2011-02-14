Nitto Denko Acquires Avecia Biotechnology

Japan’s Nitto Denko has acquired Avecia Biotechnology, a maker of oligonucleotides for drug industry customers. Based in Milford, Mass., Avecia Biotechnology claims to be the market leader in contract manufacturing and related services for nucleic acid drugs. Nitto Denko says its subsidiary in Oceanside, Calif., offers solid polymer support technology for nucleic acid drug production. Avecia Biotechnology was the last piece of England’s Avecia, once a leading fine and specialty chemicals producer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter