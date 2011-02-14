Northwest Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The ACS Portland Section invites submission of abstracts for both oral and poster presentations for the 2011 Northwest Regional Meeting. NORM 2011 will take place on June 26-29 at the Red Lion Hotel on the River, Jantzen Beach, in Portland, Ore.
Symposia will include sessions on environmental chemistry, atmospheric chemistry, green chemistry, biotech/biomedical chemistry, nanostructured materials, renewable energy, nuclear chemistry, art preservation science, chemical education, high school chemistry, and process-oriented guided inquiry learning (POGIL).
General technical sessions will cover analytical chemistry, biochemistry, inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, and physical chemistry.
Workshop topics will include household hazardous waste, ChemSource, POGIL, MicroLab, and organic chemistry with Vernier Software & Technology, as well as ACS career management and development sessions.
In addition to the technical program, a number of special events are planned. The opening mixer, celebrating both the 50th anniversary of the Portland Section and the International Year of Chemistry, will be held at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry. Other events include a diversity luncheon and panel discussion, a chemist-composers string quartet performance, Carole Berg’s performance as Madame Marie Curie, and a graduate school recruiters breakfast for undergraduates. Attendees will also be able to tour the Reed College Reactor, Lacamas Laboratories, and Powell’s City of Books.
The NORM 2011 awards banquet will feature the recipients of the ACS Division of Chemical Education Glenn & Jane Crosby Northwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Northwest Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Stanley C. Israel Northwest Region Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. Nominations for these awards are now being solicited though the NORM 2011 website.
A vendor exposition will feature university chemical science programs as well as the latest products and services available to the scientific community. Companies and universities wishing to participate should contact the exhibits chair, Bernie Carlsen, at bcarlsen@reed.edu.
Abstracts can be submitted through the meeting website, norm2011.org, until 9 PM PDT on Monday, April 18. Program questions should be addressed to Dean Atkinson, program cochair, at atkinsond@pdx.edu.
Evolving program information, including a complete list of workshops and special events, registration information, hotel reservations, exhibitor information, and committee contacts, is also on the meeting website.
