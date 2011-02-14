Partners Take Over Germany’s Trevira

Thailand’s Indorama Ventures and Italy’s Sinterama are taking over Trevira, a German polyester fiber and yarn maker that was once part of Hoechst. Trevira went bankrupt in 2009 but was reestablished in early 2010 with backing from the Bavarian government. With plants in Germany and Poland and some 1,350 employees, Trevira had sales last year of about $330 million. Werner Schneider, the court-appointed administrator who handled the bankruptcy, says Trevira should be in good hands with Indorama, the world’s largest polyester maker, and Sinterama, a specialist in dyed yarns.
