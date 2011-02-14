Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Platinum Nanocrystals Show Their Best Face

A novel strontium titanate support material guides crystals to grow with nonstandard geometry

by Mitch Jacoby
February 14, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
SrTiO3 nanocuboids could be an ideal support for 2-nm-diameter platinum nanoparticles (dark spots).
Credit: Nano Lett.
SrTiO3 nanocuboids could be an ideal support for 2-nm-diameter platinum nanoparticles (dark spots).

A strategy for synthesizing highly dispersed metal nanoparticles can lead them to adopt a specific orientation on a substrate, which may prove useful for designing nanoparticle catalysts, researchers at Northwestern University report (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl104263j). Subtle differences in the structure and electronic properties of one face of a metal crystal relative to another face can lead to measurable differences in the catalytic activity of nanoparticles, even though all of a crystal’s faces consist of atoms of the same element. Scientists have previously tried coaxing metal particles to expose a catalytically preferred crystal face by modifying particle shape and altering synthesis conditions. But upon extended exposure to high temperatures and reactive conditions—the norm for industrial catalysis—particle structures often change, reverting to the most stable and perhaps less catalytically active geometry. Northwestern’s James A. Enterkin, Kenneth R. Poeppelmeier, and Laurence D. Marks have now come up with one way to sidestep this problem. By growing platinum nanoparticles on SrTiO3 “nanocuboids,” a novel high-surface-area material, the team finds that the platinum nanoparticles adopt thermodynamically stable shapes, grow only along a single crystal direction, and expose different faces than they do when supported on common polycrystalline materials such as alumina and silica.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE