ScinoPharm, DSM Win Manufacturing Deals

Taiwan’s ScinoPharm has won a contract to produce vilazodone, the active ingredient in Clinical Data’s drug Viibryd. Used to treat major depressive disorder in adults, Viibryd was recently approved by FDA. ScinoPharm says it will be Clinical Data’s sole active ingredient supplier using a manufacturing process ScinoPharm developed. Separately, DSM has signed an agreement with NKT Therapeutics to develop and manufacture the biotech firm’s lead product, a monoclonal antibody called iNKT. NKT develops natural killer T cells that can be used to treat asthma, cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and dermatitis.
