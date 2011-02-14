Thaddeus J. Kaniecki, 79, a research scientist, of Pompton Plains, N.J., died on Dec. 27, 2010.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Kaniecki earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from New York University in 1960. He then worked as a research scientist for many years. He is credited with many patents and developed numerous products. He served in the Army and was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953.
He is survived by sons Walter and John; daughter, Marianne Warren; and two grandsons. He was predeceased by his wife, Florence, whom he married in 1955.
