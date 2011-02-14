USDA Okays Monsanto’s Modified Sugar Beets

Farmers will be able to buy Monsanto’s genetically modified sugar beet seeds this spring. The company’s Roundup Ready beets, modified to tolerate the herbicide glyphosate, were commercialized in 2007. However, expanded plantings had been held up by court orders that required USDA to complete an environmental impact statement on the seeds. Although the statement is not complete, Monsanto won approval for interim measures allowing planting. The company recently got USDA’s okay to sell Roundup Ready alfalfa.
