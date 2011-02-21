Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Biobased Chemical Deals Abound

Green Chemistry: Customers, investors, and technology firms link up for renewables production

by Melody M. Bomgardner
February 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Segetis
Segetis makes biobased chemicals at this semiworks plant in Minneapolis.
Credit: Segetis
Segetis makes biobased chemicals at this semiworks plant in Minneapolis.

A gathering of biobased chemical firms in San Diego last week provided a venue for several companies to announce partnerships that they claim will accelerate commercialization and market development of their renewable products.

The mood at the Next Generation Bio-Based Chemicals Summit was one of “pervasive optimism,” says Mark Bünger, research director at Lux Research. “The attendees were saying ‘the recession is over, money is flowing, we’ll be producing millions of gallons of chemicals, and we have a way to get there.’ ”

Among the announced deals was a product development agreement between Segetis and green household products firm Method. Segetis, which makes chemicals derived from levulinic ketals, said a Method tub and tile cleaner featuring its renewable solvent will hit store shelves in March. Earlier in February, Segetis said it had begun to expand manufacturing capacity for its solvent and nonphthalate plasticizers to several million pounds per year at a contract manufacturing site in the upper Midwest.

Gevo arrived at the summit fresh from its Feb. 9 initial public offering of stock, which raised $107 million from investors, including German chemical firm Lanxess. Lanxess bought shares worth $17 million, bringing its ownership stake in the company to 9.1%. It had initially invested $10 million in Gevo in May 2010.

Gevo, which makes isobutyl alcohol from sugars by fermentation, said its first commercial facility, with a capacity of 18 million gal per year, will begin production in 2012 in Luverne, Minn. Lanxess signed a supply agreement with Gevo as part of the two firms’ partnership to develop renewable butyl rubber for tires.

And Elevance Renewable Sciences announced it has licensed molybdenum and tungsten metathesis catalyst technology from XiMo, which was founded by chemists Amir H. Hoveyda of Boston College and Richard R. Schrock of MIT.

Launched in 2007, Elevance manufactures specialty chemicals from natural oils, using olefin metathesis based on ruthenium catalysts. Last month, the firm reported raising $100 million in a third round of venture financing. In 2010, it formed a joint venture with agribusiness giant Wilmar International to build in Indonesia what it says will be the world’s largest biorefinery.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Biobased chemical developer Genomatica raises another $90 million
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biobased C4 Production Advances
BioAmber Goes Public, Raises $80 Million

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE