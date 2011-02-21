Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

February 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Cabot Corp. will build a carbon black masterbatch plant in Tianjin, in northeast China. The $20 million facility will have an initial capacity of 45,000 metric tons per year. Masterbatches are plastic additives used in making pipes, wires, and cables.

Huntsman Corp. will go ahead with a previously proposed expansion of its polyetheramine facility in Singapore. The company says it will invest more than $70 million in a 40,000-ton-per-year plant that will double capacity at the site.

DSM will acquire control of Shandong ICD High Performance Fibres, a manufacturer of ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber based in Shandong province, China. DSM says ICD will complement its own business in the high-strength fiber.

BP plans to build a 1.25 million-metric-ton-per-year purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant in Guangdong province, China. It will be the world’s largest stand-alone PTA plant, BP says. The firm also will expand the existing 1.5 million metric tons of PTA capacity at the two-plant site by 200,000 metric tons.

Myriant Technologies and Davy Process Technology will work together to develop succinic acid as a bioderived feedstock for the production of butanediol, tetrahydrofuran, and γ-butyrolactone. Davy is a major licensor of technology for making butanediol from maleic anhydride.

Celanese is expanding capacity for ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) polymers with high vinyl acetate content by 15% at its Edmonton, Alberta, plant. The company says EVA growth is being fueled by Chinese photovoltaic cell producers, which use EVA polymers as encapsulating materials.

Avantor, formerly Mallinckrodt Baker, will open an electronics applications lab in Taiwan. The facility will enable customers to test Avantor’s materials without interrupting their own production lines for testing.

NSF International has acquired Bristol, Conn.-based Pharmalytica Services, a pharmaceutical contract laboratory. Pharmalytica specializes in extractables and leachables testing, method development and validation, and bioanalysis.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals and Medicis Pharmaceutical have agreed to discover and develop boron-based compounds to treat acne. Medicis will pay Anacor $7 million for R&D work and up to $153 million in future milestone payments, in exchange for an option to exclusively license any product candidates.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Arkema To Get Chinese Acrylic Acid Stake
Solvay Signs Polymer Deal
Purac Planning U.S. Polymer Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE