Green Chemistry Student Awards Available

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute is seeking applications for two awards that recognize student achievement in green chemistry. The Joseph Breen Memorial Fellowship sponsors students to participate in any green chemistry conference or training program of their choosing. The Kenneth G. Hancock Memorial Award provides a cash award to outstanding students whose contributions further the goals of green chemistry through research or education. The application deadline is March 1 for both awards. For more information, visit www.acs.org/gci and click on “Green Chemistry Awards,” or e-mail gci@acs.org.
