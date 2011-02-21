MEMC And Samsung Plan Silicon Plant

U .S. silicon wafer manufacturer MEMC has formed a joint venture with Samsung Fine Chemicals to build a high-purity polysilicon plant at a Samsung site in Ulsan, South Korea. The firms anticipate that their 10,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will begin production in 2013 for customers in the semiconductor and solar power industries. The partners aren’t disclosing the expected cost of the facility. However, Japan’s Tokuyama just announced the start of construction on a 6,200-metric-ton polysilicon plant in Malaysia that will cost close to $1 billion.
