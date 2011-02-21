Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Uncertainty Plagues Anthrax Probe

Investigation: Molecular techniques don't identify the source of anthrax used in 2001 attacks, NRC report says

by William G. Schulz
February 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AFP PHOTO/FBI
A technician at the Army's Fort Detrick biomedical research laboratory in Maryland opening a letter suspected of containing anthrax in December 2001.
Credit: AFP PHOTO/FBI
A technician at the Army's Fort Detrick biomedical research laboratory in Maryland opening a letter suspected of containing anthrax in December 2001.

Science alone does not pinpoint the source of the anthrax used in a string of deadly bioterrorism attacks launched via the U.S. mail in 2001, concludes an expert committee of the National Research Council (NRC) in a report released on Feb. 15 in Washington, D.C.

On the same day, Rep. Rush Holt (D-N.J.) reintroduced the Anthrax Attacks Investigation Act that would establish a congressional investigation of the FBI's work and consider a wider scope of evidence than did the NRC committee, which was limited to a review of the scientific work that traced the origins of the anthrax to a flask under the control of government biodefense researcher Bruce E. Ivins. The anthrax mailings themselves originated from a postal box in Holt's central New Jersey district.

While it casts doubt, the carefully worded NRC report—and its stoic delivery at a press briefing the same day—avoids making any judgment about the FBI's conclusion that Ivins masterminded and carried out the attacks. Ivins killed himself once he became the chief suspect in the FBI probe. Amidst heavy criticism, the bureau closed its case against Ivins a year ago, only months after the NRC committee began its work (C&EN Latest News, Feb. 23, 2010).

"We will not offer any view on the guilt or innocence of any person," committee chair Alice P. Gast, a physical chemist who is also president of Lehigh University, said at the press briefing, echoing previous statements. She said the committee did not review any other forensic evidence developed by the FBI, focusing solely on the molecular techniques the FBI used to identify and characterize the spores and then trace their origin. On that basis, the committee could not rule out other sources of the anthrax used in the attacks.

"The NAS report makes clear there are still questions to be answered and still lessons to be learned about the FBI's investigation into the attacks," Holt said in a statement. "It would take a credulous person to believe the circumstantial evidence that the FBI used to draw its conclusions with such certainty."

In response to the report, the FBI notes that "the scientific findings in this case provided investigators with valuable investigative leads." The bureau says it was the totality of evidence gathered, however, that led to its ultimate conclusion about Ivins.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Inspector General’s Report Labels Annie Dookhan 'Sole Bad Actor' In Massachusetts Crime Lab Scandal
Safety Board Hit In Oversight Report
GAO To Review FBI’s Anthrax Probe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE