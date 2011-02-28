Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Seth R. Marder

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Robin M. Giroux
February 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Seth Marder
Marder
Credit: Courtesy of Seth Marder
Marder

A material is said to exhibit nonlinear optical effects if exposure to intense low- or high-frequency electric fields changes its properties such that the transmission, frequency, or phase of light passing through it is altered. In 1985, as Seth R. Marder was beginning a postdoc at Oxford University, nonlinear optics was in the realm of physics. But Marder, an organometallic chemist, was intrigued: What is the underlying physical chemistry? How do the chemical structures of molecules relate to their electronic and optical properties? His curiosity is 25 years strong, and he’s still being surprised by where it leads him.

Marder is best known for his fundamental contributions to the understanding of the relationships between the chemical structure of organic molecules and their optical properties, says Charles P. Casey, Marder’s Ph.D. adviser at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. “His work on the nonlinear polarizabilities and nonlinear absorptive properties of organic materials profoundly changed how the chemistry, materials, and physics communities think about the molecular basis for nonlinear optical applications and how materials chemists design optimized structures for nonlinear optical applications.”

Through a combination of synthesis, theory, and characterization, Marder and his collaborators developed a model to understand how to tailor molecules for second- and third-order nonlinear applications in photonics. Their work in the area of optimizing two-photon absorption in organic materials has implications for materials processing, biological imaging, medicine, and information storage.

“Marder was able to essentially translate the field of organic nonlinear optics into the language of chemists,” says Larry R. Dalton, a chemistry professor at the University of Washington, Seattle.

Now 49, Marder was barely a teenager when he was first attracted to chemistry when his older brother, Todd, a chemistry major at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, brought home nuclear magnetic resonance spectra. “I fell in love with NMR spectra,” Marder said. “It amazed me that you can look at a spectrum and find out so much about a molecule.” He followed his brother to MIT, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1981. He then went to Wisconsin, where in 1985 he earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry. After his postdoctoral fellowship at Oxford, he did another at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at California Institute of Technology.

He worked in various positions at Caltech through 1998 before moving to the University of Arizona with his longtime collaborator Joe Perry, a characterization phenom. There, they were joined by Jean-Luc Brédas, who contributes the theoretical piece of the nonlinear optics puzzle. The trio moved in 2003 to Georgia Institute of Technology, where Marder was appointed the founding director of the Center for Organic Photonics & Electronics.

“Being part of a team that can achieve more than any one member individually is a gratifying experience,” Marder says. Working as part of an interdisciplinary team also gives him the ability to teach students from “a wonderfully rich platform, one that makes it impossible for students to get stuck in any one niche,” he says.

Marder has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed articles—including one in Science and another in Nature that have each been cited more than 1,000 times—and holds 19 patents.

A fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Optical Society of America, SPIE, and the American Physics Society, Marder notes, “The physicists and engineers may not be intrinsically interested in physical organic chemistry, but they do like working with better materials.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award In Colloid & Surface Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ahmed Zewail Award In Ultrafast Science & Technology
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar: Michael R. Wasielewski

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE