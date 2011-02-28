Bayer has started up a pilot plant in Leverkusen, Germany, to make polyether polycarbonate polyols from carbon dioxide. Kilogram quantities of the polyols will then be tested to make soft and rigid polyurethane foam. Helped with $6.9 million in funding from the German government, Bayer and RWTH Aachen University developed new catalysts to make the polyols with CO2 sourced from German utility RWE Power’s Niederaussem coal-burning plant.
