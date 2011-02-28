The Case Of The Missing Xenon

On Ice [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Gary Schrobilgen

Canadian scientists have reported the first synthesis and definitive spectroscopic characterization of xenon dioxide, XeO 2 , the so-called missing xenon oxide. The accomplishment adds credence to a proposed theory explaining what happened to most of the xenon thought to have been present when the planet formed but which has since mysteriously disappeared.

By some estimates, 90% of Earth’s primordial atmospheric xenon and more than 99% of the planet’s mantle xenon have gone astray, whereas neon, argon, and krypton are still around. Because xenon likely didn’t end up in Earth’s core, the prevailing theory holds that xenon—the most reactive of the noble gases—is sequestered in Earth’s crust. According to the theory, xenon displaces silicon in quartz (SiO 2 ) under high-temperature and high-pressure conditions and is trapped as XeO 2 . But until now, the only known xenon oxides were XeO 3 and XeO 4 .

David S. Brock and Gary J. Schrobilgen of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, have now prepared XeO 2 by hydrolysis of XeF 4 at 0 °C (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja110618g). The team analyzed the yellow-orange solid by Raman spectroscopy, using 18O labeling to prove that they indeed had XeO 2 and not one of the other oxides or a xenon oxyfluoride such as XeOF 2 . The researchers determined that XeO 2 is not monomeric but instead has an extended polymeric network structure in which square-planar xenon atoms are each coordinated to four oxygen atoms.

Chrystèle Sanloup of Pierre & Marie Curie University, in Paris, who proposed and showed experimentally that xenon might be inserting into SiO 2 , says that “these new findings have profound implications for the missing-xenon problem.” One of the important issues now solved is knowing the proper coordination number of xenon atoms in XeO 2 , Sanloup notes.

