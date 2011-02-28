Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

The Case Of The Missing Xenon

Noble Gases: First XeO2 synthesis could provide the final clue to one of Earth’s geochemical mysteries

by Stephen K. Ritter
February 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

On Ice
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Gary Schrobilgen
Yellow-orange XeO2 (four-coordinate Xe geometry shown above) forms when XeF4 contacts cold water, as when poured over ice.
Credit: Courtesy of Gary Schrobilgen
Yellow-orange XeO2 (four-coordinate Xe geometry shown above) forms when XeF4 contacts cold water, as when poured over ice.

Canadian scientists have reported the first synthesis and definitive spectroscopic characterization of xenon dioxide, XeO2, the so-called missing xenon oxide. The accomplishment adds credence to a proposed theory explaining what happened to most of the xenon thought to have been present when the planet formed but which has since mysteriously disappeared.

By some estimates, 90% of Earth’s primordial atmospheric xenon and more than 99% of the planet’s mantle xenon have gone astray, whereas neon, argon, and krypton are still around. Because xenon likely didn’t end up in Earth’s core, the prevailing theory holds that xenon—the most reactive of the noble gases—is sequestered in Earth’s crust. According to the theory, xenon displaces silicon in quartz (SiO2) under high-temperature and high-pressure conditions and is trapped as XeO2. But until now, the only known xenon oxides were XeO3 and XeO4.

David S. Brock and Gary J. Schrobilgen of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, have now prepared XeO2 by hydrolysis of XeF4 at 0 °C (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja110618g). The team analyzed the yellow-orange solid by Raman spectroscopy, using 18O labeling to prove that they indeed had XeO2 and not one of the other oxides or a xenon oxyfluoride such as XeOF2. The researchers determined that XeO2 is not monomeric but instead has an extended polymeric network structure in which square-planar xenon atoms are each coordinated to four oxygen atoms.

Chrystèle Sanloup of Pierre & Marie Curie University, in Paris, who proposed and showed experimentally that xenon might be inserting into SiO2, says that “these new findings have profound implications for the missing-xenon problem.” One of the important issues now solved is knowing the proper coordination number of xenon atoms in XeO2, Sanloup notes.

In addition, geochemists use noble-gas abundances and isotopic ratios to assess atmospheric and deep-Earth geological processes, she says, assuming noble gases are inert under all conditions. The present findings “throw the last rock” on that basic assumption, Sanloup says, suggesting that scientists may need to revise the way they use noble gases to assess such processes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Martian meteorite holds clues to how planets form atmospheres
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mixed-noble-gas compounds combine krypton and xenon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Xenon Perovskites

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE