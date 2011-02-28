Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Defense: Science And Technology Funding Is Down

by David J. Hanson
February 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

As the recipient of the biggest fraction of the government’s R&D budget, the Department of Defense expects to spend $75.7 billion on research, development, testing, and evaluation in fiscal 2012. Most of that spending, however, goes toward the testing and evaluation components of the budget, which means the building and testing of major weapons systems for national defense. Overall, the Defense R&D request is down 6.4%, or $5.2 billion, from the expected funding for 2011.

Unlike most federal departments this year, which are operating under the continuing resolution that sets their budgets at the same level as fiscal 2010, DOD gets additional funds from what are called Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) requests. So DOD’s 2011 budget is actually a little higher than the 2010 appropriation.

Science and technology funding at DOD has three components. For basic research, the President’s 2012 request is down about $45 million, or about 2.1%, from 2011 to just under $2.1 billion. Applied research funding is up, growing by $10 million, or 0.2%, to $4.7 billion in 2012. And for the category of advanced technology development, the request for 2012 is $5.5 billion, a small decrease of $58 million, or 1.0% less than 2011. Even though these projects are falling out of favor, Congress is likely to enhance these budget numbers with a few of its own earmarks, as it has done in the past.

Other highlights of DOD’s R&D budget request include essentially flat funding of $3.0 billion for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which supports long-term, high-reward research projects. And the DOD chemical and biological defense program is requesting $1.3 billion for 2012, the same level as expected for 2011.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Budget Blues
Department of Defense: Overall R&D funding down, but basic science support grows
National Science Foundation: Education programs get attention

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE