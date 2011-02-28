Forest Labs To Buy Clinical Data Inc.

Looking to acquire new products that will offset declining revenues from drugs facing patent expirations, Forest Laboratories will pay up to $1.2 billion to own the specialty pharmaceutical firm Clinical Data, based in Newton, Mass. In January, FDA approved Clinical Data’s new antidepressant Viibryd (vilazodone), which is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor and a 5-HT1A receptor partial agonist. Forest plans to launch Viibryd in the second half of 2011. According to the company, the drug is patent protected at least until March 2020.
