GSK Cuts Jobs In North Carolina

As GlaxoSmithKline retrenches its early-stage research, it is shedding several dozen clinical development jobs at its R&D site in Research Triangle Park, N.C. In all, roughly 50 jobs in the U.S. neuroscience unit are being shed. The British drug firm has been paring back internal R&D as it expands its network of external partnerships. Last year, GSK said it would end or cut back research at six sites worldwide. It also decided to end research in certain neuroscience areas, including depression and pain.
