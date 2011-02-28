Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Iron(V) Nitride Mimics Nitrogenase Activity

Chemists have isolated a rare Fe≡N complex and show that it readily produces ammonia

by Stephen K. Ritter
February 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

An international research team has isolated an iron(V) nitride (Fe≡N) complex that readily produces ammonia, mimicking  one of the steps nitrogenase enzymes may use to reduce N2 to NH3 (Science, DOI: 10.1126/­science.1198315). Chemists are on the lookout for high-oxidation-state iron complexes with metal-ligand multiple bonds as models to study nitrogenase and other enzyme catalytic cycles with the goal of developing efficient industrial catalysts. In these cycles, iron shifts into different oxidation states to bind nitrogen intermediates on the pathway between N2 and NH3. Iron(V) complexes proposed to participate in this process have been exceedingly hard to isolate and study, however. Jeremiah J. Scepaniak and Jeremy M. Smith of New Mexico State University and Karsten Meyer of Friedrich Alexander University, in Erlangen, Germany, and colleagues made their complex by synthesizing an iron(IV) complex containing a tripodal N-heterocyclic carbene ligand and then oxidizing it to iron(V). When the researchers added water and an electron source to the complex, the Fe≡N group protected by the ligand—like the active site of an enzyme—produced ammonia within seconds and formed an iron(II) complex. This reactivity is similar to nitrogenase chemistry in which water supplies hydrogen for ammonia synthesis, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinning down the water-gas shift mechanism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrogenase Structure Solved With Carbon Monoxide Bound
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Terminal Vanadium(III) Oxo Complex Isolated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE