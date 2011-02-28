Kemira Will Expand Coagulants In Europe

Kemira will spend about $55 million to build coagulant plants adjacent to Bayer isocyanate facilities in Dormagen, Germany, and Tarragona, Spain. Under an agreement with Bayer, the plants will consume hydrochloric acid generated as a by-product of isocyanate manufacturing to make water treatment chemicals such as iron chloride and aluminum chloride. Bayer says the agreement will allow it to reduce transportation of HCl via road and rail. Kemira will close a coagulant plant in Europoort, the Netherlands, and relocate its existing Tarragona coagulant operations.
