Lower Fees Proposed For Rail Complaints

The Surface Transportation Board (STB), the three-member federal panel that regulates the rail industry, is proposing to significantly reduce the fees it charges shippers for filing complaints against freight railroads. The proposed change has been long sought by companies that ship chemicals, coal, and agricultural commodities. They argue that filing fees as high as $20,600 have made STB inaccessible to many shippers that are engaged in rate and service disputes with rail carriers. “Setting reasonable filing fees is a critical step in ensuring that rail shippers have their complaints heard,” says Glenn English, chairman of Consumers United for Rail Equity, a coalition of shippers that include the 145 member companies of the American Chemistry Council, an industry trade association. Under the new fee structure, STB would charge shippers $350 to file a rate or “unreasonable practice” complaint against a railroad.
