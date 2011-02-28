Pittcon 2011 In Atlanta

The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy will be held on March 13–18 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The conference, which annually attracts more than 15,000 attendees from industry, academia, and government from 90 countries worldwide, is sponsored by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh.

Technical Program The ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, the Society for Applied Spectroscopy, the Japanese Analytical Instrument Manufacturers Association, the Society for Laboratory Automation & Screening, the Association of Lab Managers, and the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry are all programming partners for Pittcon. Five days’ worth of invited symposia, workshops, and oral and poster sessions will provide comprehensive coverage of the latest developments in analytical chemistry, applied spectroscopy, life sciences, bioanalysis, food sciences, and related disciplines. Selected symposia will be recorded and remain available on the Web for 60 days after the conference to registered attendees only. Symposia are planned in the following broad subject areas: Art/Archaeology Atomic Spectroscopy/Elemental Analysis Bioanalytical Biomedical Biospectroscopy Capillary Electrophoresis Clinical/Toxicology Education/Teaching Electrochemistry Environmental Food/Food Safety Fuels, Energy & Petrochemical General Interest/Miscellaneous Genomics/Proteomics/Omics/Biomarkers High-Throughput Chemical Analysis Homeland Security/Forensics Ion Mobility Laboratory Informatics/Data Analysis Laboratory Management Liquid/Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry & Hyphenated MS Materials Microfluidics Microscopy/Imaging Miniaturized/Handheld/Portable Instruments Nanotechnology NMR/EPR/etc. Neurochemistry Pharmaceutical Process Analytical Chemistry Quality/Validation Regulatory Sampling & Sample Preparation Sensors/Integrated Sensor Systems Separation Sciences Spectroscopy Vibrational Spectroscopy

As of C&EN’s press time, Pittcon 2011 has nearly 1,000 exhibitors registered to appear in more than 2,000 booths. Some 162 technical sessions and 148 short courses are planned.

All conference information, including registration and housing, is on the Web at www.pittcon.org. Registration for the entire conference costs $210, or $25 for full-time students with a valid ID. One-day registration is $105.

The American Chemical Society’s Division of Analytical Chemistry (ANYL) is again providing programming at Pittcon. Its symposia are titled “Second-Century Innovations on Chiral Separations,” “Quality by Design in HPLC: The Balance between Chromatography & Chemometrics,” “Metallomics—Analytical Chemistry of Bio-Metals,” “Analytical Chemistry/Characterization at the Interfaces,” “Technology & Applications of Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS),” “Advances in Differential Ion Mobility Spectrometry (FAIMS),” and “Chip-Based Separations.” Organized contributed sessions will also be held on “Advances in Analytical Separations,” “General Analytical Methods,” “Microfluidics & Microseparations,” and “New Self-Assembled Nanomaterials for Enhanced Chemical Separations.” Analytical poster sessions will be offered as well. And the ANYL Subdivision of Chromatography & Separations Chemistry will present the Young Investigator Award.

Conferee networking sessions, which are free to all registered attendees, will provide an open forum for people to establish new friendships and alliances in an informal environment. These sessions enable conferees, exhibitors, sales professionals, and other technical people to discuss topics of mutual interest or solve problems specific to certain instrumentation.

EXPOSITION. To enhance the experience of visiting the exposition, midday “expo only” hours have been created. No technical sessions will be scheduled during these periods, so Pittcon attendees won’t have to choose to skip a technical session to visit the expo.

In the center of the exposition floor, an area dubbed Centennial Park will provide a place to relax and network, view exhibitor videos, and obtain complimentary copies of industry publications. Specialty areas on the floor this year will include First-Time Exhibitors, Life Science, LIMS, the French Pavilion, and ICP Alley. Posters will be displayed in two areas, Red and Blue, located at each end of the exhibit floor. Other amen­ities include a looping tram; computer access at two Internet cafés; afternoon mixers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; a Twitter café; and information booths to help attendees navigate the Georgia World Congress Center.

AWARDS. An important aspect of Pittcon is to recognize and honor scientists who have made outstanding contributions to analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy.

Eleven prestigious awards will be presented at the meeting.

Adriaan (Ad) Bax, NIH Distinguished Investigator at the National Institutes of Health, will receive the Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award.

Philip Britz-McKibbin, associate professor of bioanalytical chemistry and chemical biology at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, will be the recipient of the Analytical Chemistry Award for Young Investigators in Separation Science.

George N. Hatsopoulos, founder and chief executive officer of Pharos LLC; John N. Hatsopoulos, CEO of Tecogen; and Arvin Smith, CEO and president of GlenRose Instruments, will receive the Pittcon Heritage Award.

James W. Jorgenson, William Rand Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, will be given the Ralph N. Adams Award.

The Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award will be presented to Raoul Kopelman, Richard Smalley Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry, Physics, Biophysics, Biomedical Engineering & Applied Physics at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Lingjun Li, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences and chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, will accept the Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award.

Howard Mark, president of Mark Electronics, will take home the Williams Wright Award.

The Bomem-Michelson Award will be presented to Isao Noda, scientist at Proc­ter & Gamble, Cincinnati.

The Dal Nogare Award will go to Janusz Pawliszyn, professor of chemistry at the University of Waterloo, in Ontario.

Richard P. Van Duyne, Charles E. & Emma H. Morrison Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, will receive the Charles N. Reilley Award.

B. Jill Venton, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Virginia, will receive the Young Investigator Award.

Nominations are also being solicited for four of next year’s Pittcon awards.

Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award. This award honors outstanding contributions in the field of applied spectroscopy. Nominations are due by April 30. For more information, visit the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh’s website at ssp-pgh.org.

Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry. The prize, which includes a cash award and travel expenses, recognizes significant contributions to the field of bioanalytical chemistry, broadly defined. The recipient will have introduced a significant technique, theory, instrument, or application important to the life sciences and will have also provided an exceptional environment to educate bioanalytical chemists. Nominations are due by April 30.

Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award. This award is presented annually at Pittcon to recognize outstanding achievements in analytical chemistry and/or applied spectroscopy. To be eligible for the 2012 award, nominees must have completed their Ph.D. on or after March 1, 2001. Nominations are due by April 10.

Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award. This honor recognizes significant contributions to the field of analytical chemistry, including the introduction of a significant technique, theory, or instrument and the provision of exceptional training or a fertile environment for progress in analytical chemistry. The award includes a cash prize and travel costs to the meeting. Nominations are due by April 29.

EMPLOYMENT. Pittcon offers a free Employment Bureau service during the meeting. The bureau provides a venue for candidates to review active job openings and for employers to review candidate credentials and résumés. To qualify for this service, a participant must be registered either as a conferee or as an exhibitor for Pittcon 2011 and must also register as either a candidate or an employer. Candidates and employers are highly encouraged to register for the Employment Bureau before March 13.

Candidates should bring printed résumés and a mobile e-mail-receiving device. The Employment Bureau will be located in the Thomas B. Murphy Ballroom at the convention center. Further details about the Employment Bureau can be found at www.pittcon.org/attendees/employment.php.

Chemical & Engineering News and Pittcon are sponsoring a Career & Employment Seminar on March 13. Topics addressed will include employment trends, how to work with a headhunter, successful job search strategies, how to interview successfully, and tips on writing an effective résumé and curriculum vitae.