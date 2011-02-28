Thermo Fisher Sells Off Two Businesses

Thermo Fisher Scientific has signed agreements to sell its Athena Diagnostics and Lancaster Laboratories businesses. Athena, a provider of diagnostic testing for neurological and other diseases, is going to Quest Diagnostics for $740 million. Lancaster, a contract analytical testing lab, will be bought by Eurofins Scientific for $200 million. Thermo Fisher CEO Marc N. Casper says the two businesses will end up with owners dedicated to contract laboratory services. Thermo Fisher is in the process of buying the chromatography instrument firm Dionex for about $2.1 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter