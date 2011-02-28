Advertisement

Environment

Victor McCrary Named Scientist Of The Year

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

February 28, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 9
McCrary

Victor McCrary, president of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers and the business executive for science and technology at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), is the recipient of the 2011 Scientist of the Year Award from the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) conference.

At APL, McCrary supports research projects in sensor networks, autonomous systems, cognitive engineering, advanced materials and nanostructures, and concepts for natural systems exploitation. Prior to joining APL, McCrary was chief of the Convergent Information Systems Division at the National Institute of Standards & Technology. He also worked at AT&T Bell Laboratories, in Murray Hill, N.J., where he conducted research in crystal growth for semiconductor lasers.

The BEYA conference helps corporate America identify, nurture, and promote the careers of its black achievers. McCrary received the award during the 2011 BEYA STEM Global Competitiveness Conference, held on Feb. 17–19 in Washington, D.C.

