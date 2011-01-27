Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Cargo Delivery To Cells Gets Supersized

Cell Biology: Photothermal nanoblade cuts cell membranes to inject large goods

by Laura Cassiday
January 27, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

BUBBLE BLADE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A titanium-coated microcapillary generates a nano-sized bubble to slice a hole in a cell membrane
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A titanium-coated microcapillary generates a nano-sized bubble to slice a hole in a cell membrane

For decades, scientists have tinkered with cells' inner workings by injecting foreign molecules, such as DNA plasmids and small molecules, into the cytosol and nucleus. But delivering big cargos such as chromosomes, organelles, or bacteria has been difficult, if not impossible, without killing the cells. Now researchers have developed a photothermal nanoblade that cuts a resealable, micrometer-sized hole in the cell membrane, enabling efficient delivery of large cargos (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac102532w).

Plenty of methods exist to transfer relatively small macromolecules into mammalian cells. They include electroporation, viral delivery, and chemical transfection. To inject larger molecules up to 0.5 µm in diameter, scientists must puncture the cell's surface with the sharp tip of a glass microcapillary. Often, cells don't survive the trauma.

Immunologist and cancer biologist Michael Teitell and mechanical engineer Pei-Yu Chiou of the University of California, Los Angeles, teamed up to develop a gentler method. Instead of stabbing the cell's lipid membrane, they and their colleagues produced a nano-sized bubble of water vapor to pop a hole in it. To generate the bubble, they lightly touched the cell membrane with a glass microcapillary pipet coated at the tip with a thin film of titanium. Next, they aimed a laser and shot a pulse of green light toward the cell. The pulse heated the titanium film, which vaporized a thin layer of water around the pipet. The resulting nanobubble expanded and burst rapidly, cutting the cell membrane with a shearing force.

This half-moon–shaped "scar" in the cell membrane acts like a cat door, Teitell says. The researchers apply pressure to the scar with a small pump attached to the pipet to open the door so that cargo in the microcapillary can flow into the cell. "When we turn the pressure off, the door swings closed," Teitell says.

Unlike a standard glass microcapillary, the photothermal nanoblade never enters the cell, which limits structural damage and speeds repair. As a result, the researchers found, more than 90% of treated cells survive.

The investigators could deliver cargos ranging from 1 nm to 2 µm in diameter, including RNA, fluorescent beads, and live intracellular bacteria. The technique worked on a variety of cell types, such as primary fibroblasts, HeLa cells, and human embryonic stem cells.

"This method is the first to deliver large cargo into cells effectively, reliably, and safely," says Ming Wu, an electrical engineer at the University of California, Berkeley. He says that the technique will be useful for injecting molecular sensors into cells, such as nanoparticles for use with surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy. In the future, Teitell hopes that the technique might even allow scientists to deliver organelles, including nuclei, to cells.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electroplating method makes conductive nanostraws for injecting into and sampling from cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microrobots move cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Delivering DNA on the tips of nanospears

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE