Scrubbing Carbon Dioxide From The Air And Ocean

Rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide affect nature in many ways, including warming temperatures and ocean acidification. New research points toward a solution that could kill two birds with one stone: Remove CO 2 from a natural-gas-powered plant's waste gas stream using seawater and mineral calcium carbonate, and then pump the resulting calcium bicarbonate into the sea to neutralize it (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es102671x).

Roughly one-third of anthropogenic CO 2 emissions come from burning fossil fuel in electricity plants. Most of the research on mitigating CO 2 emissions from these plants has focused on carbon capture and storage. Yet most of those projects are still in the pilot stage and the technology is costly. In the new paper, Greg Rau, a senior researcher with the Institute of Marine Sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, instead sequesters CO 2 by building on a well-established technology known as wet limestone scrubbing, used by power plants.

Rau built a lab-scale scrubber that used seawater and mineral carbonate to remove CO 2 from a simulated flue gas stream. The scrubber worked by pumping CO 2 over or through a porous bed of limestone particles sprayed with a continuous flow of water. He found that the process removed up to 97% of the CO 2 in the gas. Water hydrated the waste CO 2 to produce carbonic acid, which then reacted with, and was neutralized by the limestone. As a result, the CO 2 gas transformed into dissolved calcium bicarbonate.

Dumping the dissolved calcium bicarbonate into the ocean would provide a second benefit: The calcium bicarbonate can increase seawater alkalinity, Rau says, by speeding up a natural but very slow process known as carbonate weathering, which captures carbon in the ocean.

The world's oceans would benefit from increasing alkalinity because they absorb as much as one-third of man-made CO 2 emissions and are becoming more acidic. Ocean acidity in turn threatens the health of coral reefs, calcareous plankton, and other sea life. "We might be able to safely modify ocean chemistry to help mitigate both CO 2 and ocean acidification," Rau says.

This approach is best suited for power plants located on the coast, Rau adds. These facilities already use large amounts of seawater to cool their operations. Also, limestone sources often exist nearby. The technology could be particularly useful for gas-fired power plants in developing countries, where future CO 2 emissions are expected to rise. Yet the process may be too costly for coal-fired plants, Rau cautions, because their gas streams are littered with mercury and other pollutants that would have to be removed before pumping the dissolved calcium bicarbonate into the ocean.