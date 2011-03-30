In 2010, over 1,400 papers appeared in Environmental Science & Technology , so the journal's editors had their work cut out to choose the most significant. The April 1 issue contains the journal's top picks and runner-up articles in four categories: science, technology, policy, and feature. The journal highlights a total of 12 articles.
The winners are:
Science: High-Throughput Identification of Microbial Transformation Products of Organic Micropollutants
Technology: Unique Ability of BiOBr To Decarboxylate D-Glu and D-MeAsp in the Photocatalytic Degradation of Microcystin-LR in Water
Policy: End-User Preferences for and Performance of Competing POU Water Treatment Technologies among the Rural Poor of Kenya
Feature: The Plight of the Bees
More information on the winning papers and runners-up is available through videos and Perspectives.
