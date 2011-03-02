Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Government On Life Support

Congress: Temporary spending bill averts government shutdown, at least for now

by Jeff Johnson
March 2, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Congress today passed short-term legislation to cut $4 billion from the federal budget and give legislators until March 18 to hammer out a bill to fund the government until Sept. 30, which is the end of the fiscal year. President Barack Obama has said that he will sign the bill.

The bill temporarily resolves a fiscal 2011 budget impasse between House and Senate leaders, which could have resulted in a government shutdown on March 5. That is the day after an earlier temporary funding bill for the government expires. Congress has yet to pass a fiscal 2011 budget and so has had to rely on these so called continuing resolutions to keep the government in operation.

In late February, House Republicans, with no support from their democratic colleagues, passed 2011 budget legislation that would cut government spending by $61 billion for the remainder of the fiscal year and also nix many regulations unpopular with business (C&EN, Feb. 28, page 7). Senate Democrats strongly oppose the bill and have vowed to block its passage.

The impact of the $4 billion in spending cuts outlined in the short-term extension bill is likely to be small. Some $1.2 billion comes from programs that Obama himself sought to eliminate as unnecessary. The remainder is a mix of congressional earmarks, divided among nearly every government department except Defense.

In statements following approval of the stopgap measure, Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) and House Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) criticized one another. Boehner held fast to the House-passed measure and said that Reid and other Senate Democrats in passing the stopgap bill had been "forced to retreat." Reid accused Boehner's caucus of threatening a government shutdown "if they don't get everything they're demanding."

Obama said he was pleased Congress had reached a two-week agreement, adding, however, that "we cannot keep doing business this way." He urged congressional leaders to meet with Vice President Joseph Biden and other White House officials to find common ground.

Federal agencies have been mostly mum about the impact of a possible government shutdown. Agency officials note that they have been required since 1980 to have contingency plans in place for such an event.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Congress returns as U.S. government shutdown looms
Congress Averts Federal Budget Crisis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress Punts On 2013 Budget

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE