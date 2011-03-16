Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Septic Tanks Produce Less Greenhouse Gases Than Expected

Climate Change: Researchers measure gases produced by tank microbes

by Valerie Brown
March 16, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

TANK GASES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
A researcher samples greenhouses gases from a septic tank's cleaning vent.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
A researcher samples greenhouses gases from a septic tank's cleaning vent.

Around one-fifth of the U.S. population uses septic tanks to treat wastewater from their homes. Because the microorganisms that break down the tanks' waste produce greenhouse gases including methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide, knowing the magnitude of tank emissions is critical to accurately model the climate. Now researchers report empirical measurements of septic tank emissions and show that they're about half as high as estimates (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es1036095).

Currently climate modelers estimate septic tank emissions based on the rate at which microbes convert organic matter into methane. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that an average tank emits 0.23 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents per tank user per year.

To make measurements, environmental engineer Chris Cappa of the University of California, Davis, and his colleagues collected samples from eight domestic septic systems in California. They quantified gas levels from different parts of the septic systems using gas chromatography and calculated that a septic tank emits on average 11 g of methane per user per day. By contrast, IPCC estimates that a tank emits 25.5 g of methane per user per day. Meanwhile, Cappa found that CO2 emissions averaged 33.3 g per user per day, and N2O emissions were negligible. Overall, the team reported that septic tanks produce between 0.1 and 0.12 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents per user per year.

Typically, methane production is temperature sensitive, but temperatures inside the tanks didn't seem to influence emissions, Cappa says. This consistency suggests that their results should be robust over a wide range of climates, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oil, natural gas operations now top U.S. methane emitters
U.S. Methane Emissions Higher Than Estimated
Prepare For 6 °C Of Warming, Report Says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE