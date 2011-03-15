Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Water Samples Yield Their Secrets

Contamination: A new approach identifies nonpolar and semipolar organic pollutants, even at trace levels

by Rajendrani Mukhopadhyay
March 15, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

IN THE WATER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A new analytical method captures trace organic pollutants in wastewater and rivers.
Credit: Shutterstock
A new analytical method captures trace organic pollutants in wastewater and rivers.

Because polluted water can contain a wide range of chemicals and concentrations, a sensitive approach is necessary. Researchers have now developed an automated way to identify and quantify even trace levels of organic pollutants in wastewater and rivers (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac102909g).

To catch pollutants at trace levels, environmental chemist María José Góméz at The Madrid Institute of Advanced Studies in Water Technologies and her team began with a simple concentration step with a polymer-coated stir bar. They spun the stir bar in a heated water sample overnight. To encourage pollutants to absorb into the polymer, the investigators added methanol and table salt to the sample.

The next day, the investigators heated the polymer to release the pollutants. They separated these compounds using two rounds of gas chromatography and then identified and measured them with mass spectrometry. The method could detect most compounds in the sample, which included pesticides and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, at concentrations below1 ng/L, a detection level that was similar to or better than other available methods.

The team tested their method on Spain's Henares River, which receives effluent from a wastewater treatment plant. They compared samples to each other to see how the pollutants from the effluents changed over time and space. The investigators discovered that personal care products such as fragrances were the most abundant and persistent contaminants in the river.

Detection of low-level water pollutants is a persistent issue, comments environmental chemist Damià Barceló at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research, in Barcelona. He says the concentration step is an innovative way to tackle the problem.

This article was updated on Mar. 15, 2011, to emphasize that the technique works for nonpolar and semipolar organic pollutants.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PCBs and other organic pollutants reach the deep ocean
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Combo Captures And Destroys Micropollutants In Water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Inexpensive Paper Device Detects Explosives In Seconds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE