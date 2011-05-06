Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Dolphins Bear Heavy Loads Of Pollutants

Persistent Pollutants: Some dolphins near Georgia coast carry highest recorded levels of organic pollutants in living marine mammals

by Emily J. Gertz
May 6, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

POLLUTANT INDICATOR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Along with their prey, coastal dolphins ingest pesticides, flame retardants, and other persistent organic pollutants.
Credit: Shutterstock
Along with their prey, coastal dolphins ingest pesticides, flame retardants, and other persistent organic pollutants.

Dolphins are famous for their intelligence and playfulness, but environmental scientists also see them as sentinels for pollution in the ocean. Many marine mammals, such as dolphins, sit at the apex of food webs, so pollutant levels in their bodies reflect the amount of contaminants carried by their prey. To measure persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in marine environments along the coast of the southeastern U.S., a team of scientists has surveyed the chemicals’ concentrations in dolphin blubber (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es1042244).

Scientists often study dolphins as surrogates for other marine mammals, which can be much harder to find and sample, says lead author John Kucklick of the National Institute of Standards and Technology: "This is an animal you can lay your hands on, as opposed to a sperm whale." Pollutant levels in dolphins also have implications for human health, he says, because dolphins and people often eat the same fish species.

To conduct their survey, Kucklick and his team tested blubber samples from 300 live male bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) from populations in 14 locations offshore of the southern U.S. and Bermuda, along the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico coasts. Using gas chromatography/mass spectrometry, the researchers measured levels of POPs, such as polychlorinated biphenyls, chlordanes, and DDT, in the samples. They conducted all chemical analyses at one laboratory, to ensure their results were comparable.

In general, dolphin populations near urban areas had greater POP levels than did those close to rural regions. The highest concentrations came from animals living near a Superfund site in Brunswick, Ga. POP concentrations in these dolphins were the highest ever recorded in living marine mammals, about twice as high as the previous record (Sci. Total Environ., DOI: 10.1016/S0048-9697(01)00846-4).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mercury makes it deep into marine trenches
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Floods can flush microplastic pollution from rivers into the sea
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gulf of Mexico dead zone is largest ever

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE