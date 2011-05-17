Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Natural Halogenated Compound Found In Wild Boar Meat

Natural Products: Fungi chemical could aid understanding of halogenated pollutants

by Carmen Drahl
May 17, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

MYSTERY MEAT COMPOUND
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Wild boars munching on mushrooms may have accumulated the natural halogenated compound, drosophilin A, in their meat.
Credit: Shutterstock
Wild boars munching on mushrooms may have accumulated the natural halogenated compound, drosophilin A, in their meat.

German scientists checking the safety of wild boar meat sold in markets have discovered a halogenated compound that resembles a persistent organic pollutant (POP). But whereas most POPs are pesticides or other industrial chemicals, this molecule likely comes from someplace benign: a fungus that the boars eat (J. Agric. Food Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jf201128r). The work could shed light on which structural motifs make halogenated molecules toxic in the environment, experts say.

During a routine food safety analysis, Josef Hiebl of Bavaria's health and food safety department detected a contaminant in boar meat that he couldn't trace back to a known pollutant. The chemical was at much higher concentrations than persistent organic pollutants, such as the pesticide dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT).

With Walter Vetter and technical assistant Katja Lehnert at the University of Hohenheim, Hiebl narrowed down the possible chemical suspects with gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) measurements. The team then synthesized a likely culprit, drosophilin A. Chemists first discovered this natural compound over 50 years ago from a family of fungi that includes mushrooms, a typical part of a boar's diet. Using GC/MS, Vetter and his colleagues analyzed drosophilin A and determined that it matched the mystery compound. The team next plans to confirm that the compound did indeed come from the boar's meals.

"We analyzed boar meat samples that were sold retail," Vetter explains. "It's very difficult to say where the samples were from and what kind of fungi were there for the boars to eat."

The study is intriguing because scientists know little about how halogenated compounds accumulate in terrestrial environments compared to marine environments, says John Kucklick of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, who measures environmental pollutants in marine life. The work might also have food safety ramifications if drosophilin A turns out to be toxic to people, he says. He also thinks it would be interesting to know if boars or people have evolved defenses against the compound, and why the fungi contain these compounds in the first place.

Drosophilin A looks like a POP, but if the compound turns out to be nontoxic to the boars, it could provide useful lessons about how to construct halogenated compounds so that they don't end up a health or environmental threat, says Gordon W. Gribble, a Dartmouth College chemist who studies halogenated natural products. "There's nothing inherently evil about a carbon-halogen bond," he adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diet determines orcas’ pollution exposure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists are uncovering how and why marine organisms synthesize flame-retardant-like molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tramadol Is Contaminant, Not Natural Product

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE