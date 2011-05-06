Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Washington Bans Coal Tar Sealants

Pollution: State is first to ban pavement coatings that contribute to contamination of waterways

by Cheryl Hogue
May 6, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Washington has become the first state to ban pavement sealants that contain coal tar. The state made the move in response to recent studies that show runoff from macadam treated with these products can pollute lakes and streams.

On May 5, Gov. Christine Gregoire (D) signed into law legislation that will ban sales of coal tar-based pavement sealants in Washington starting on Jan. 1, 2012. The new statute also bars application of coal tar sealants in the state as of July 1, 2012.

Coal tar sealants contain polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), a group of chemicals that are ubiquitous in the environment, especially in urban areas. PAHs can come from vehicle exhaust, particles worn off tires, and atmospheric deposition. PAHs are also found in crude oil, creosote, and roofing tar. Some, meanwhile, are used to manufacture pharmaceutical products, dyes, plastics, and pesticides.

NIH's National Toxicology Program classifies 15 PAHs as "reasonably anticipated to be human carcinogens" and says at least eight of these compounds are present in coal tar.

Researchers have demonstrated that parking lots coated with coal tar sealants can contribute significant amounts of PAHs to nearby water bodies, especially urban lakes (C&EN, Dec. 13, 2010, page 23). Precipitation runoff carries these pollutants into lakes and streams.

Sealants are used to protect asphalt from freeze-thaw cycles that can break up pavement in cold climates and to spruce up macadam's appearance. Asphalt-based sealants have a significantly lower content of PAHs than coal tar-based ones. Other pavement sealants claim to be free of these chemicals.

In 2006, Austin, Texas, became the first jurisdiction to ban coal-tar sealants (C&EN, Feb. 12, 2007, page 61).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California bans PFAS firefighting foams
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coal-Tar Sealant Ban Found Effective

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE