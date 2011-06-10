Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Aquarius Takes Orbit

Geoscience: Joint U.S./Argentina mission sill study ocean circulation, Earth's water cycle

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
June 10, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Up, Up & Away
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
The Aquarius/SAC-D satellite, sitting atop a Delta II rocket, lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
The Aquarius/SAC-D satellite, sitting atop a Delta II rocket, lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The successful launch today of an Earth-observing satellite marks the beginning of an international mission to study ocean circulation and the Earth's water cycle via ocean salinity. Both phenomena bear on the health of the Earth's oceans and climate.

The mission, Aquarius/Satélite de Aplicaciones Científicas (SAC)-D, is a joint project between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Argentina's space agency, Comisión Nacional de Actividades Espaciales.

Aquarius control team members cheered and high-fived as the Delta II rocket that carried the satellite flawlessly lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and streaked through the atmosphere. The satellite successfully separated from the rocket, and then began maneuvering into orbit around the Earth.

Omar Baez, NASA's launch manager, praised Aquarius' international team of scientists and engineers, calling the launch "a great job by all."

Aquarius/SAC-D microwave radiometers will measure minute differences in thermal radiation from the ocean's surface, which correlate with salinity. Ocean surface salinity affects the density of the water, and salinity differences help drive ocean circulation. Although numerous satellites monitor oceanic properties such as surface heights and temperatures, only recently have global salinity measurements been added to the mix.

In 2009, European Space Agency launched the Soil Moisture and Ocean Salinity (SMOS) satellite. Salinity measurements from SMOS and Aquarius/SAC-D will augment data from other Earth-observing satellites, providing key insights into how fresh and salty water interact and affect global systems such as the atmosphere and sea ice.

"This is stuff that's good for the global community," Baez said during the televised launch. "This will be good for all of us."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Space weather satellites set to launch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solid CO2 spotted on a comet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Space Science: Cassini Dives Through Water Jets On Saturn’s Moon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE