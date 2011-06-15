Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Sifting A Biomarker From The Chaff

Biomarkers: Researchers separate and detect a controversial potential biomarker for cancer

by Sarah Webb
June 15, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

As researchers identify potential biomarkers for disease, they need assays that accurately differentiate them from other biological molecules. A new study describes a method for separating a possible cancer biomarker from similar compounds and for reliably detecting it in urine and serum (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac201003r). The method provides a valuable tool for determining whether this biomarker predicts prostate cancer risk or disease prognosis, the researchers say.

In 2009, a Nature study pointed to urine levels of sarcosine, or N-methyl glycine, as a hallmark of advancing prostate cancer (DOI: 10.1038/nature07762). However, other small studies have since questioned sarcosine’s value as a biomarker. Analytical chemist Stephen Fox, epidemiologist Tamra Meyer, and their colleagues at the National Cancer Institute wanted to understand the reason behind this conflicting data. They wondered whether the assays the various papers had used might have measured a mixture of sarcosine and its structural isomers, the common biomolecules α- and β-alanine.

To separate sarcosine from the two forms of alanine, the researchers modified a mixture of the compounds using the reagent dansyl chloride. Once they had done so, the researchers could easily separate the three compounds using reverse phase chromatography. By comparison, the researchers demonstrated that the reverse-phase conditions used in a previous study did not separate sarcosine from alanine (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac1019914). Using mass spectrometry, the researchers then determined the amount of sarcosine in urine and serum samples from a few dozen healthy individuals. The method could detect 5 ng of sarcosine per milliliter of serum -- well below the natural levels they measured in the samples, which were typically greater than 50 ng/mL.

The study highlights an underappreciated problem that plagues the search for biomarkers, says Daniel Liebler of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine: “There are contaminants that could really interfere with assays.”

Liebler praises the careful method development in this study. This initial work can’t reveal whether sarcosine will prove useful as a prostate cancer biomarker, he points out. However, he says, it provides a technique that any analytical laboratory can use for larger studies that could tease out sarcosine’s true biological role.

The team at the National Cancer Institute is already doing so. It is comparing serum sarcosine levels in more than 1,000 men who have prostate cancer with the levels of men who don’t, Meyer says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cirrhosis Diagnosis
Biomarkers Wanted
Biomarker Associations Often Overestimated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE