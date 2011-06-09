Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

A Simple Test Spots Bacteria

Biosensors: A strip of filter paper changes color when exposed to bacteria

by Erika Gebel
June 9, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

MICROBE DETECTOR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A nanoparticle-based sensor changes color from yellow to red as the concentration of bacteria in water increases (right to left).
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A nanoparticle-based sensor changes color from yellow to red as the concentration of bacteria in water increases (right to left).

In the developing world, drinking water contaminated with bacteria kills millions of people each year. Most methods to test drinking water for pathogens require expensive lab equipment and expert training, two resources many communities lack. To offer a cheap, simple alternative, researchers now demonstrate a test strip that changes color in the presence of bacteria (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja2021729).

“There’s basically no easy way to tell if water has bacteria in it,” says Vincent Rotello of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. To build a simple test, he and his colleagues embedded a biosensor in a strip of filter paper. When exposed to bacteria, the biosensor changes from yellow to red within 10 minutes.

On the filter paper, the researchers spotted a mixture of gold nanoparticles, the enzyme β-galactosidase, and a yellow dye, chlorophenol-red-β-D-galactopyranoside. Before mixing, Rotello’s team made the surface of the nanoparticles positively charged so they would attract the negatively charged enzyme. When stuck to the particles, the enzyme is inactive and can’t react with the dye.

But bacteria can free the proteins from the nanoparticles’ grasp. The microbes are negatively charged and bind the nanoparticles more strongly than the enzyme does. Once free, the enzymes convert the yellow dye into a red dye.

Because a single enzyme molecule can turn over many dye molecules, Rotello says the sensor doesn’t require large amounts of the nanoparticles or enzyme. As a result, the strip’s costs should be low. He also points out that the biosensor isn’t fooled by small molecules, which can’t pry the enzymes from the particles. “The system is only responsive to big stuff,” he says.

The researchers could observe color changes going from clean water to solutions containing as few as 10,000 bacteria per milliliter of water. Rotello hopes to improve the sensitivity to between 10 and 100 bacteria/mL. The most virulent microbes still can cause disease even at those low concentrations.

The strips worked beautifully in the laboratory, says Chad Mirkin of Northwestern University, but he worries about their effectiveness in the field. The interactions between the nanoparticle, enzyme, and bacteria are not very specific, he says. Still, he thinks that if the researchers can demonstrate the sensor’s selectivity in the real world, the system would be a “spectacular approach.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sticky nanopollen particles pack an antibacterial punch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peppermint Bombs Blast Bacterial Biofilms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charged Water Droplets Reduce Foodborne Microbes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE