Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Analyzing The Dead Sea Scrolls’ Provenance

Cultural Analysis: Scientists think that X-ray fluorescence could identify the geographical origin of these ancient texts

August 11, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

DEAD SEA MYSTERY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
The bromine-to-chlorine ratio in the parchment of the Dead Sea Scrolls may help scholars pinpoint the texts' geographical origin.
Credit: Newscom
The bromine-to-chlorine ratio in the parchment of the Dead Sea Scrolls may help scholars pinpoint the texts' geographical origin.

An X-ray fluorescence analytical technique may help scholars settle a decades-long archaeological debate: Were the multitude of Dead Sea Scroll texts written near the Dead Sea or just stored in caves nearby? This technique could provide an answer without harming the valuable Hebrew documents that have been degrading rapidly since their discovery in the 1940s and 50s, its developers say.

The debate over the Scrolls’ origins has filled “books and books,” because they mark an important milestone in Jewish history, says Ioanna Mantouvalou, a physicist at Berlin’s Technical University, in Germany. But scholars have been understandably unwilling to resolve the debate with destructive scientific techniques, she adds.

Mantouvalou and her colleagues, including Ira Rabin at Germany’s Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing in Berlin, developed a non-invasive technique to determine the origin of the parchment on which most of the Scrolls were written.

Ancient writers produced parchment by soaking animal skin in water. Because water in different parts of the world has characteristic bromine-to-chlorine ratios, the researchers wondered whether they could easily measure this ratio in the Scrolls’ parchments and thus provide a geographical fingerprint. Indeed, the team found that portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometers could quantify the ratio in a non-destructive manner (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac2011262).

The researchers used the analytical technique to study about 25 different Dead Sea Scroll texts and plan to publish these results in the next few months.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE