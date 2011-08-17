Carbon Dioxide Bypass Leads To Methanol

Atom Economical [+]Enlarge

Catalytic hydrogenation of carbon dioxide-derived carbonate, carbamate, and formate intermediates turns out to be a viable option to make methanol from CO 2 , according to a team of Israeli chemists. Their indirect approach could lead to more efficient industrial production of methanol, which can be used as fuel in internal combustion engines and in fuel cells. It also offers an opportunity to use CO 2 generated from burning fossil fuels as a chemical feedstock.

Methanol is typically produced by subjecting synthesis gas (CO and H 2 ), derived from coal or natural gas, to high temperature and high pressure in the presence of a heterogeneous copper-zinc oxide catalyst. Chemists would like to make methanol by direct hydrogenation of cheap and readily available CO 2 instead, but a practical process has not yet been developed.

David Milstein and coworkers at the Weizmann Institute of Science reasoned that an alternative pathway would be to hydrogenate common CO 2 - or CO-derived intermediates under milder reaction conditions. The researchers expanded previous work in Milstein’s lab on homogeneous ruthenium phosphine-pyridine catalysts to develop versions that catalyze hydrogenation of the carbonyl intermediates. In what the researchers believe is a chemical first, they used the homogeneous process to convert methyl formate and dimethylcarbonate to methanol and methyl carbamates into methanol and an amine (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1089 ).

These atom-economical reactions generate no by-products or waste and proceed under neutral, homogeneous conditions at mild temperatures and under mild hydrogen pressures without solvent, Milstein notes. They represent “the ultimate in green reactions,” he says.

