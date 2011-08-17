Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pollution Changes Ocean Nutrients

Biogeochemistry: Acidifying phosphorus-containing dust makes element more accessible to ocean ecosystems

August 17, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

BLOWIN' IN THE WIND
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jacques Descloitres/NASA
Strong winds blow dust from the Sahara Desert over the Mediterranean Sea and into Southern Europe in this satellite image from 2002.
Credit: Jacques Descloitres/NASA
Strong winds blow dust from the Sahara Desert over the Mediterranean Sea and into Southern Europe in this satellite image from 2002.

Airborne acids react with dust particles and transform the dust’s phosphorus into a more available form for marine organisms, according to studies of Saharan dust collected in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea (Atmos. Chem. Phys., DOI: 10.5194/acp-11-6265-2011).

Like iron and nitrogen, phosphorus is an essential but limiting nutrient in marine ecosystems. Near continents, phosphorus comes to the ocean in rivers, but in the open ocean, airborne sources are important. Mineral aerosols, such as those from desert dust, contain phosphorus. But in mineral form the element is insoluble. As a result, marine organisms cannot consume it.

However, if the aerosols pass through humid air containing sulfuric and nitric acids, the particles take up both water and acid, reports an international group led by Athanasios Nenes, a professor of earth and atmospheric sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Michael Krom, a professor of marine and environmental chemistry at the University of Leeds, in the U.K. The team uncovered this change by analyzing the chemical composition of aerosol samples collected on the Greek island Crete. In the laboratory, they also tested the effects of acid on the aerosols’ composition by placing samples of Saharan dust in solutions of sulfuric acid.

In the atmosphere, acids can come from biologic and volcanic processes as well as from industrial emissions. The water and acid form a layer on the particles that reacts with the minerals and dissolves the phosphorus, the researchers found. When the particles land in the ocean, organisms can feed on the dissolved phosphorus.

Previous studies have shown that acidification of airborne dust particles also makes iron more available to marine organisms. By polluting the atmosphere, human activity may consequently increase levels of ocean nutrients and accelerate the growth of photosynthetic organisms, Nenes says. More of these organisms could remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but also could lead to oxygen-deprived dead zones in the water.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mercury finds a long-term home in marine ooze﻿
Amount Of Mercury In Oceans Rises
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Droplets From Mold May Seed Rain Forest Aerosols

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE