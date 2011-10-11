Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Plant Analysis Made Simple

Mass Spectrometry: Researchers use a quick jolt of electricity to ionize samples directly from plant tissue

by Sarah Webb
October 11, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

PLANT PROBE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Using a simple, non-invasive mass spectrometry technique, researchers can measure chemicals in living plants such as tomatoes.
Credit: Shutterstock
Using a simple, non-invasive mass spectrometry technique, researchers can measure chemicals in living plants such as tomatoes.

Analyzing the chemicals within a plant is now as easy as snipping a leaf and jolting it with electricity. Researchers report a method called leaf spray to quickly ionize chemicals within or on the surface of plants for analysis by mass spectrometry (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac2020273).

LEAF SPRAY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
When researchers apply a 4.5 kV potential to this green onion leaf through the copper clip, a spray of ionized droplets enter the mass spectrometer (right).
Credit: Anal. Chem.
When researchers apply a 4.5 kV potential to this green onion leaf through the copper clip, a spray of ionized droplets enter the mass spectrometer (right).

Zheng Ouyang, R. Graham Cooks, and their colleagues at Purdue University develop mass spectrometry techniques to study biological samples with little sample preparation. After the researchers devised a method that ionizes biological samples adsorbed onto wet paper, called paper spray, they realized they could adapt the technique to study plants, Ouyang says.

Both the paper and plant techniques rely on applying an electrical potential across a wet surface to produce a spray of ionized chemicals within tiny liquid droplets. In the plant technique, the scientists attach copper clips to the plant tissue, apply a 4.5 kV jolt to it, and aim the tissue’s spray of chemicals at the inlet valve of a mass spectrometer.

To obtain better quality data, the researchers sometimes make small cuts in the plant tissue to give it a point. But otherwise the method is non-invasive. Also the only solvent needed is an occasional spritzing of water.

The researchers used the technique to analyze leaves, roots, seeds, and fruits from several types of plants, including green onions, peanuts, and cranberries. The method even worked on living potato and tomato plants.

With the technique, Ouyang and his team could measure alkaloids, sugars, lipids, amino acids, and other compounds in the plant tissues. Sample preparation takes seconds, which could allow researchers to routinely measure rapid chemical changes within plants, such as responses to stress. Traditionally, such studies have involved time-consuming sample preparation including chromatography, Ouyang says. “We want to make it really simple.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: New method helps scientists work with air-sensitive 2-D materials﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-molecule method identifies proteins in mixtures﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nondestructive surgical mass spec

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE