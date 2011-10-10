Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

A Sad Twist

Awards: Nobel Prize Foundation says prize will stand after recipient dies days before the announcement

by Sarah Everts
October 10, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rockefeller U
Steinman
mug
Credit: Rockefeller U
Steinman

It’s typically winning scientists who get surprised by a phone call from the Nobel Prize Foundation, but this year the tables were tragically turned.

Just three hours after the foundation announced that one half of the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine would go to Rockefeller University immunologist Ralph M. Steinman, the university’s president contacted the foundation to say that Steinman had passed away just three days prior.

After several hours of deliberation, the Nobel Foundation decided that Steinman will remain a Nobel Prize winner. But the situation, which foundation spokeswoman Annika Pontikis calls “unprecedented in the history of the Nobel Prize,” brought global speculation about what the foundation would decide to do given its rules barring posthumous prizes.

An amendment to those rules in 1974 decreed that someone may keep the Nobel Prize if they pass away after it is awarded by the Nobel committee but before it has been received in Stockholm several months later, according to former Nobel Prize Foundation employee Simon Frantz, who runs the blog Nobel Prize Watch. This situation occurred in 1996 when economics laureate William Vickrey won the prize but died before the ceremony, Frantz notes on his blog.

“The decision to award the Nobel Prize to Ralph Steinman was made in good faith, based on the assumption that the Nobel Laureate was alive. This was true–though not at the time of the decision–only a day or so previously,” Pontikis notes in a statement. “The decision made by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute thus remains unchanged.”

As for Steinman’s portion of the prize money, worth approximately $750,000, “there is no decision yet,” Pontikis tells C&EN. “My guess is that it will go to the estate of the deceased.”

“This is really sad news,” saysAndreas Pichlmair, who studies the immune system at Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Martinsried, Germany. “I knew that Ralph Steinman was very sick, and therefore I was happy he got the prize in time. Apparently not. It’s very sad.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leak sheds light on secretive Nobel selection process
Giants of chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Remembering the Nobel laureates we lost in 2016

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE