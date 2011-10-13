Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Tracking A Lake’s Single-Celled Life

Biological Monitoring: Researchers watch changes in populations of microorganisms in lakes

by Naomi Lubick
October 13, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

No Hands
[+]Enlarge
Researcher Francesco Pomati prepares a probe for real-time monitoring of microorganisms in Lake Lugano, Switzerland.
Marco Simona, Science Institute of the Earth
Researcher Francesco Pomati prepares a probe for real-time monitoring of microorganisms in Lake Lugano, Switzerland.

Life in a freshwater lake changes from day to day, with swings in temperature and water chemistry. To track those changes and the ways phytoplankton and other single-celled organisms respond, ecologists must conduct tedious microscope work and rely on sporadic field sampling. Now a new method automates the task, with an eye toward forecasting drinking water quality (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es201934n).

Led by Francesco Pomati of theSwiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology, researchers paired and automated the monitoring of two commercially available devices: a vertical depth monitor and a buoy containing a flow cytometer. The cytometer, a biological tool that counts and characterizes single cells, can describe cell size and shape, allowing identification of organisms, as well as monitoring characteristics like chlorophyll content, which can signal biological activity. The vertical monitor tracks physical and chemical conditions in the water column.

The researchers tested their floating setup over 34 days in Lake Lugano, at the border of Switzerland and Italy. As often as six times a day, the monitoring platform collected data about changes in populations of different species, distinguishing between organisms such as free-floating cyanobacteria and phytoplankton that swim using cilia. Along with monitoring daily shifts, the researchers were able to track population changes caused by a three-day storm that mixed shallow and deeper water in the lake.

The monitoring data could feed into models that forecast water quality, particularly for drinking water reservoirs, commentsJustin Brookes, of the University of Adelaide, in Australia: Lake-living organisms can affect water taste and odor, as well as create toxic algal blooms.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Underwater device measures reactive superoxides near corals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress takes aim at harmful algae blooms like Florida’s red tides﻿﻿﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Daphnia, go-to freshwater plankton

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE